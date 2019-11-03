Harold R. Decker
Harold Richard Decker, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born Nov. 17, 1933, to Clarence and Ruth (Underwood) Decker in Rochester, New York. He had been a resident of Sebring since 1984, coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was an avid partier, cook and enjoyed traveling.
He was predeceased by beloved wife, Bernie. He is survived by his sons, David J. Decker (Regina) of West Palm Beach, Florida, John E. Decker (Meg) of Horseshoe, North Carolina and Alan P. Decker (Mo) of Hendersonville, North Carolina; daughters, Karen Sosna (Joe) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Joan M. Wagner of Lebanon, Tennessee and Gail I. Decker of Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Ronald Decker (Joann) of Rochester, New York and Paul Decker (Carol) of Northport, Florida; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life to be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice of Highlands County.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
