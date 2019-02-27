Harry A. Willey
Harry Allen Willey, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida and Chili, New York passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Mr. Willey served in the Navy during World War II and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Chili, Rotary International and the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Clark Willey, and his daughter, Diane Kessler. He is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Jean) Willey of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Dale (Heidi) Willey of Rochester, New York; his son-in-law, Lynn Kessler of Tabemash, Colorado; four grandchildren and their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held this summer at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado at the convenience of the family.
