Harry R. Briggs Jr., 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. He was born on Sept. 4, 1931 in Follansbee, West Virginia to the late Harry R. Briggs and Llda (Swaney) Briggs. He was a plumbing code inspector for Palm Beach County, Florida. He was owner of Briggs Plumbing in Follansbee, West Virginia and a retired 30-year employee of Weirton Steel in Weirton, West Virginia. He was the owner of Briggs Clothing Store in Follansbee, West Virginia. He was the assistant fire chief for Hooverson Heights VFD and a member of the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce. Harry was a member of the US Power Squadron Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a member of Heartland Christian Church in Sebring, Florida.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Helen (Briggs) Dye. He is survived by his wife, MaryLou Gassner Briggs, and his children, Frank (Patti) Briggs and Barbara (Michael) Koltz. He also leaves one sister, Jean Vanniere of Palm Harbor, Florida; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Harry moved here from Tequesta, Florida in 1993. He enjoyed boating, RV-ing and woodworking.
There will be visitation at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 and service to follow at noon at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.