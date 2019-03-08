Hazel Emily Clark, 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert Walter and Hazel (Dunbar) Winne. She had been a resident of Sebring since 2003 coming from Charlotte, North Carolina. Hazel was a life-long missionary serving many years in Latin America, and attended Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Hazel is survived by her son, Dr. Peter Clark; daughters, Rachel Hogue (Chris) and Esther Stevens (Bill); brother, Rev. Robert Winne; sisters, Grace Hallas (Robert) and Elizabeth Obetz (Dr. Samuel); and grandchildren, Jonathan Hogue, Jessica Lowe, Andrew Hogue and Zachary Stevens. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Clark.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at the SIM Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
