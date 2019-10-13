Helen A. Gibson
Helen Angela Gibson, 92, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Helen was born on Jan. 25, 1927 in New York, New York to Fernando Reyes and Maude McCarthy Lydon. She had been a Sebring resident since 1987, coming from Schenectady, New York. She was a member of Grace Bible Church. Helen had many interests, some of which included coloring, entertaining, sewing, reading and traveling. She was a very compassionate person who loved America, but most of all she loved her family and the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Ronald E. Sienkiewicz of Hollywood, Florida, Kathleen D. Sien-Mirpuri (Ashok) of Schenectady, New York and Stanley J. Zbyzenski (Judy) of Sebring, Florida; siblings, Laura Rushing of Sebring, Florida, Margaret Reyes of Raleigh, North Carolina and Freddie Reyes of Clearwater, Florida; and grandchildren, Diana, Janine and Todd Scienkiewicz, Joseph Zybzenski and Michelle and Rachel Cook. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida and the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, Florida. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
