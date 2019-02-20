Helen M. Andres, 82, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was at home with her family by her side. She was born March 16, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Anna (Ferjaka) Dabelko. She had been a resident since 1979, coming from Fort Lauderdale, and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Helen retired from South Florida Community College. She worked in the financial aid department and the library. She was known for her delicious Christmas cookies, which she gave out to all her neighbors. She especially loved her family.
Helen is survived by her sons, William F. Andres Jr. (Abby) of Largo, Florida and Michael M. Andres (Tracey) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, William Andres IV (Katie) of Centerville, Ohio, Taylor Andres of Largo, Florida, Keri Andres of Sebring, Florida and Lucas Andres of Sebring, Florida.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Luke” Andres.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 6850 New Tampa Highway Ste. 600, Lakeland, FL 33815. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.