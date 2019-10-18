Helen M. McDonald
Helen Marie McDonald, 100, of Sebring, Florida died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born Nov. 14, 1918 in Muscatine, Iowa to Conrad and Elizabeth Stelzner. She faithfully attended Sunday school and was active in the local church during her teen years. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1936 and Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in 1943.
She met Cleveland McDonald, a student in the pastor’s course and they married in August of 1945. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Cleveland McDonald; and a daughter, Rebecca Whittier. She is survived by her son, Dr. Philip (Rebecca) McDonald, Ph.D of Grand Rapids, Michigan; sister, Betty Stelzner of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Closed Door and Women at Risk International Ministries at warinternational.org or by mail to 2790 44th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49519.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfunerealchapel.com.
