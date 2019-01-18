Henry “Hank” B. Webster, 80, of Leavenworth, Kansas died on Dec. 24, 2018. A native of Sebring, Florida, to Henry Nelson and Ellie Jane (Yates) Webster.
He was a 1956 graduate of Sebring High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Florida’s School of Engineering. In 1963 he started with the Tennessee Valley Association (TVA) as a Quality Control Inspector where he traveled extensively throughout the U.S. He was with the Florida Agriculture Chemical Company from 1965 to 1966 when he went to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the Assistant Chief Engineer.
In 1971, Hank transferred to the VA in Grand Island, Nebraska, where he was Chief Engineer until 1973. He was Chief Engineer in Seattle, Washington from 1974 to 1975 when he transferred to the VA in Leavenworth, Kansas, and was there until 1984. Hank left the VA in 1984 and was an engineer on the construction of the Wolfcreek Generating Station.
In 1986 he became a Resident Engineer with the Department of VA assigned as a Mechanical Systems Engineer on the new construction of the 1,050 bed VA hospital in Houston, Texas. In 1991, Hank retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs moving to Leavenworth, Kansas, where he worked 10 years with the Leavenworth Public Library.
Hank served in the active military from March to August of 1961 and in the Army Reserves until 1968.
He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, he loved electronics, mechanics, exercising, nature and traveling. There was nothing he couldn’t fix but was also a firm believer in “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
Hank is survived by his wife, Charlene, of the home. He is also survived by four sons, Henry Kenneth (Kim) of Jupiter, Florida, Scott (Gail) of Manhattan, Kansas, Dan (Barbara) of New York City, New York and Kedric (Jennifer) of Red Bank, Tennessee; two sisters, Margaret Mueller of Centerville, Ohio and Linda Stevenson of Cayce, South Carolina; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and four step-children, Deb Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jo Ann (James) Green of Lawton, Oklahoma, Patty (Tim) Thrasher of Leavenworth, Kansas and Bill Thrasher of Leavenworth, Kansas; and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Joel Stevenson and Ken Mueller; and a step son-in-law, Greg Smith.
There was a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
