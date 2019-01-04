Henry Byron Webster passed away late Dec. 24, 2018 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Hospice care and his wife, Charlene were by his side.
Henry was a "Dr. Weems" baby born in Sebring, Florida on July 13, 1938 to Henry Nelson and Jane (Yates) Webster. He attended the First Methodist Church. He refused to go to Kindergarten, but did become a Blue Streak in 1956.
He is survived by sisters, Margaret (Kent) Mueller and Linda Stevenson; sons, Henry Kenneth (Kim), Scott Frederic (Gail), Daniel Byron (Barbara), Kedric J. (Jennifer); and first wife, Jacquelin (Jackie) Haslinger Webster; grandchildren, Henry Jacob, Samantha, Frederic (Fritz), Jordan Scott, Elizabeth Jane; and great-granddaughter, Johanna, parents, Fritz (Ione) Germany; four stepchildren and their families.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Jane Webster; sister, Carol Noble; grandparents, Mammie (Burgess) and Byron L. Yates of Okeechobee; six aunts; Uncle Joe Yates and brother-in-law, Joel Stevenson.
After attending Chipola Junior College, Henry went to the University of Florida. He attended the Army's six-month reserve training in Georgia before graduating with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Over the years Henry primarily worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and veterans hospitals in Tuskegee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Seattle, Washington and Leavenworth, Kansas.
Henry was especially proud of taking the Houston, Texas VA Hospital from a "hole in the ground" to total completion and running well.
Three of his sons graduated from Leavenworth High School, two from the University of Kansas (KU), Scott from Kansas State University (KSU) and Kedric J. from Bryan College in Tennessee. Afterwards, Kedric J. moved to Sebring with his mother in 1986.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at a funeral home in Leavenworth.
