Henry ‘Bryan’ Williams
Henry “Bryan” Williams, 76, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Bryan was born Feb. 23, 1943 in Tampa, Florida. He had been a resident of Polk County since 1964, moving from Avon Park. He was a transportation planner for DOT, and most currently RK&K. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bartow.
Bryan was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams (2013) and son Greg Williams (2017). He is survived by his daughter, KC Cusic and her husband Billy; four grandchildren, Alex, Breton, Fisher and Blake; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Bartow, 355 S. Florida Ave., with Pastor Jim Hatch officiating. Condolences to the family at WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.