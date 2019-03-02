Hershel and Mildred Duke
Mr. and Mrs. Hershel T. Duke of Arcadia, Florida formerly of Avon Park, Florida passed away within one day of each other after 68 years of marriage.
Mildred J. Duke, 90, was born on May 13, 1928 in Bryant, Indiana to Morris and Mable (Bricker) Myers. Hershel T. Duke was born on Oct. 25, 1929 in Woodbury, Tennessee to Thomas Jefferson and Sarah Francis (Taylor) Duke. Hershel and Mildred were married in 1950. Mildred passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 and Hershel passed away on Feb. 24, 2019.
Mildred worked as a telephone/switchboard operator and Hershel was a farmer and factory worker.
Mildred and Hershel are survived by their son, Jimmie of Arcadia; three grandchildren, Mike Duke, Phillip Duke and Adam Duke; and three great-grandchildren, Toby, Ethan and Mason.
Mildred is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Meyers) Young of Colorado and Hershel is survived by three brothers, Neil Duke, Jewel Duke and Tom Duke, all of Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
