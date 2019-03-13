Heston L. Watford, 79, of Sebring, Florida passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
He was born March 26, 1939 in Houston County, Alabama to James Marcus and Zabie (Tindel) Watford. He worked as a mechanic for the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department, served with the U.S. National Guard for 11 years, attended Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and has been a resident of Highlands County, Florida since 1945, coming from Alabama.
Heston is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty J. Watford; daughters, Deborah Laflam (Terry) and Denise Ranquist; sons, Darrel Watford (Carolyn) and Damon Watford (Linda); 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by four brothers, Frazier Jr., James, Willie and J.B. Watford.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church Building Fund, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
