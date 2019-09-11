Howard T. Ludlam
Howard Thomas Ludlam, 98, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born May 18, 1921 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania to Sterry and Ruby Mae (Wilson) Ludlam. Howard was a carpenter, an entrepreneur in sporting goods and a dry cleaner. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II from 1942-1946, attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park, enjoyed wood working, stained glass, golfing, hunting and fishing, where he caught 21 large mouth bass over 10 pounds throughout his fishing career. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1973, coming from New York State.
Survivors include his daughter, Lauri Ann Jones of Lake Placid, Florida; sons, Louis Ludlam of Texas and Larry Ludlam (Donna) of Rincon, Georgia; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; companion, Doris M. McInvale; and her son, Virgil McInvale (Theresa), and daughter, Janet Tindell (Ricky).
Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen Confer Ludlam; daughter, Linda Michel; son-in-law, Lew Jones; and brother, Mark Ludlam.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 with family receiving friends starting at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.