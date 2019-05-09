Ida L. Maxon
Ida L. (Wolfe) Maxon, 85, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on Nov. 24, 1933 to Sylvan and Viola Wolfe in Niagara County in Western New York.
She was one of seven siblings, whom all preceded her: Kenneth, Sylvan Jr., Jessie, Leona, Maylan and an infant sister.
She was raised in the small town of Kendall and graduated from Kendall High School in Orleans County, New York, which borders on Lake Ontario.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Maxon; her three children, Thomas (Sue) Maxon of Old Fort, Tennessee, Sally (Ty) Oliver of Avon Park, Florida and Scott (Cindy) Maxon of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Jason (Tiffany) Maxon and Shaun Maxon, Trevor Long, Chase Long; and great-grandchildren, Sarah and Elijah Maxon.
She, along with her family, moved to Sebring in 1981. She owned and operated the “Just Desserts” bakery in the mid-1980s and was known for her artistry with cake decorations. She was a loving and supportive wife, who worked alongside her husband and sons in a local family business, from which she retired.
As a young mother, she, along with her husband, raised their children on a thriving family dairy farm. Ever the hard worker, she raised sweet corn to sell at her roadside stand for extra “mad” money. She found great joy in her beautiful snapdragons that bloomed every summer. Additionally, she could drive a tractor and wield a sledge hammer if necessary.
You would have to ask her husband or children about the cistern in the basement to fully understand the prowess of the sledge hammer.
Ida was intelligent, beautiful, an accomplished artist, crossword puzzle whiz, had a tremendous sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all those who love her. The world is the same, the sun came up this morning and the birds sang. Our world will never be quite the same, as it has become a little bit quieter without her.
There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lake Placid Art League, 127 Dal Hall Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.