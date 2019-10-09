Irwin “Randy” Ludacer
Irwin Randolph “Randy” Ludacer, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Mr. Ludacer was born May 27, 1930 in Bronx, New York to Frieda (Goldenthal) and Hyman Ludacer.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953–1955 and later served as the U.S. AID, General Council in Vietnam for three years. Randy retired as the Monroe county attorney in 1995 and moved from Key West to Lake Placid.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Becky; sons and their wives, Randy Ludacer (Debbie Davis) of Staten Island, New York, Kenneth Ludacer (Ginger) of Greenport, New York and Hal Ludacer of Ridge, New York; brother, Edward Ludacer of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandsons, Robert, Ray and Thomas; and nephews, Christopher and Eric.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
