Jack B. Donaldson
Jack B. Donaldson, 78, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was a former resident of East Peoria, Illinois. He was born Jan. 15, 1941 in Peoria, Illinois to Charles E. and Verna M. (Daley) Donaldson.
He was a musician and loved to dance. Jack enjoyed his retirement and was a member of the Sebring Moose Lodge. Jack retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1993. Before retirement, he was very active in the East Peoria Jaycee’s and was a commissioner of Fon Du Lac Park District.
He is survived by his wife, Toletta (Rider) Donaldson of Sebring, Florida; sons, James Donaldson (Carolanne) of Fletcher, North Carolina and Jerald Donaldson (Karen) of Washington, Illinois; daughter, Julee Winings of Garner, North Carolina; and brother, Charles J. Donaldson of East Peoria, Illinois.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren Kayler, Lindsay Banks, Wesley Donaldson, Sarah Halihan, Sam Halihan, Miranda Taylor and Marissa Donaldson; great-grandchildren, James and Owen Kayler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vern, Richard, Robert, Clarence and Don Donaldson.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. Family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
