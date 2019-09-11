Jack E. Ellis
Jack Edward Ellis, 54, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on Feb. 6, 1965 in Knoxville, Tennessee to John and Hazel Stripes Ellis.
Jack had been a Sebring resident since 1972 and grew up in Calvary Church. He was very artistic and enjoyed creating stained glass art. He was also a computer enthusiast and avid online gamer.
Jack is survived by his mother, Hazel; son, Christopher of New York; and siblings, Johnny and Freida of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, John.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church in Sebring at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
