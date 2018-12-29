Jackie Hastings Baker, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Dec. 15, 2018.
Jackie was born in Fort Myers and moved to Miami when she was a youngster with her parents and siblings, brother Edward and sister Elizabeth (Betty).
During her early 20's, she moved to Tampa and while she was working as an elevator operator in a major department store, she met and later married her husband, Ernest Baker. They then moved to Miami where she worked as a switchboard operator until they started their family of three daughters where her new “occupation” became mother and housewife. When her husband retired from the nursery business, they moved to Lake Placid where they started Three Girls Nursery.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Baker, Debbie Snavely and Cindy Dorrel; her two sons-in-law, Bill Snavely and Charles Dorrel; and her grandson, Ethan Dorrel.
