Jackson Melear Eason “Jack,” left this earth on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. He was 20 years old.
Jack was born in Lake Wales, Florida but was a student at University of South Florida, living in Tampa, Florida at the time of his passing.
Jack was a young man full of joy and excitement from the day he was born. He was happiest with the people he loved. He adored his family and his amazing friends and never missed a chance to say “I love you.”
He was a car enthusiast like no other and had a passion for motorcycles, adventures and travel. Words cannot say how he touched those around him.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela Arnold of Winter Haven; his father, Shane Eason of Avon Park; his stepfather, Jason Arnold of Lakeland; and his beloved younger siblings, Alec and Jordyn; his adventure partner, Aunt Amanda; as well as grandparents, including Doug and Nadine Eason; his great-grandmother, Thelma Pyle; and more aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved fiercely.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, Florida.
