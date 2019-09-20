Jacqueline R. Carlton
Jacqueline Rosena Carlton (Roberts), 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at East Bay Nursing Center in Clearwater, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She had suffered many years due to a car accident in Clearwater back in 1986. “Jackie” was born on Aug. 25, 1941 in Sarasota, Florida to Hilton and Ila Oleson Roberts. She attended DeSoto High School in Arcadia, Florida from 1956 to 1959. She was active in high school,and was a cheerleader. She played the clarinet in the DHS Marching Band, was head majorette and assistant drum major, along with the winner of the DeSoto High Future Farmers of America Chapter sweetheart contest. She was in the Glee Club and the Dramatics Club.
She moved to Sebring in 1962. She had three children: three girls whom she loved and cherished very much. She loved being a mom. She spent most of her days playing with her children and was very involved in their schools and extra-curricular activities. Jackie enjoyed being in the Junior Women’s Club of Sebring, Florida and her Bridge Club group of local ladies who she called her friends.
Her daughter, grandchildren and brother would describe her as a Christian, loving, sweet, giving, always a lady, classy, polite, positive, a great dancer and lover of many kinds of music, especially Motown music. Creative, and a woman with a very strong constitution.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Angela Kaye Carlton; her two grandchildren, Dillon Scott and Ansley Elizabeth Spencer; her brother, Daniel (Danny) Hilton Roberts and her niece, Rachel Roberts Keener. She is also survived by many cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, Hilton and Ila Oleson Roberts; her brother, Joseph (Joey) Alfred Roberts; and her daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Anne and Jacqueline Louise Carlton.
Condolences to the family may be offered on the website at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at stephensonnelsonfh.com. Donations can be made in memory of Jackie to M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) at madd.org or Suicide Prevention Foundation at crisiscenter.com/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-info/ in memory of Elizabeth (Beth) Carlton, Jacqueline Carlton and Joseph (Joey) Roberts.
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. with Reverend Maurice McGee, Deacon presiding.
A graveside service will be for the family only. Plans are being made for everyone to meet after the funeral for a lunch/Celebration of Jackie’s life.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
