James A. Chamberlin
James A. Chamberlin, 93, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born Feb. 8, 1926 in Barnet, Vermont and had lived in Sebring for the past 26 years.
Mr. Chamberlin was a truck driver and driving long-distance across the country was his passion.
He was a country boy at heart who was a humble person and a simple man with simple desires. He always put his family first and was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His wife, Nola, was his queen.
He is survived by his wife, Nola (Mundell) Chamberlin; daughters, Hazel Clark and Cindy Willey; sons, Douglas Clark, II, Matthew Clark, James Clark and Benjamin Clark; and numerous grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, Florida 33870. 863-385-1546.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.