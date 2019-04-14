James A. Woodland
James A. Woodland, 93, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
James was born to parents James Archibald Woodland and Margaret (Ramesdell) Woodland in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on March 8, 1926 and spent his life as a commercial fisherman, serving in the United States Navy and Air Force, a member of the VFW, the Air Force Sergeants Association and a member of the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
James moved to Avon Park in 2002 with his wife Beatrice of 70 years from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Surviving is his wife, Beatrice; son, James Allen Woodland Jr. (Bonnie) of Mansfield, Connecticut; daughters, Sandra Lee Stroup ( Frank) of Belton, South Carolina, and Susan May Fieblekorn (John) of Chatham, Massachusetts; sisters, Ruby Fernandes, Patricia Clark and Bette Jean Stevenson; brothers, Bruce Woodland and Ray Woodland; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.