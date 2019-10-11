James Hammar

James Hammar, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Otto and Elizabeth Hammar.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Gwen; two sons, Michael (Marcia) and Mark (Julie); four grandchildren, Michelle Harmon, Melissa Hammar, Daniel Hammar and Jennifer (Brent) Green; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Clair Green.

He attended Shurz High School. He worked as an apprentice electrician for Northwestern Railroad before leaving for service. Jim served in the Naval Air Reserve for four years and the Army Airborne for two years in Fort Benning, Georgia. He began as an elevator mechanic in Chicago before transferring to Florida where he worked until his retirement.

A private ceremony will be held in January at Bushnell National Cemetery, Florida.

