James J. Burns, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. James was born of Oct. 6, 1929 in Chester, Pennsylvania and was the son of Lydie (Bouchet) and James Burns. James served his country with honors in the U.S. Army.
James has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1995 moving here from Jennersville, Pennsylvania. James was a retired mechanic in the automobile industry. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the St. James Catholic Church. James enjoyed his daily walks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Virginia.
In keeping with James wishes, services were private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Call 863-465-4134.
