James J. McDaniel
James Jeffrey McDaniel, 59, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away suddenly Sept. 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Jeff was born March 18, 1960 in Fort Myers, Florida to the late Robert E. and the late Mary Lee (Tillman) McDaniel Sr. Jeff married Renee Yvonne (Vonnie) Inman. Jeff put God first in his life and was the spiritual leader to family and friends.
Jeff loved his wife Vonnie, their three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren with every fiber of his soul. Jeff nourished his spirituality with the solitude of the woods and loved all aspects of ranching. He was the ultimate cattleman. He had an infectious laugh that lit up the room and was full of stories that will last the family a lifetime. He will be forever missed.
Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Vonnie of Lake Placid; daughters, Kara Yvonne Turey (Adam), Jenna Lee Garcia (Daniel) and Brittney Lynn Baez (Preston); grandchildren, Liam Daniel Garcia, Mila Yvonne Garcia, Reed James Turey, Taylor Sara Turey and Brynn Lee Baez; three brothers, Robert E. McDaniel Jr. (Toni), John McDaniel Sr. (Karen) and David McDaniel (Kathy); and many extended family members and close family friends.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clewiston, with Dr. Bill Derryberry officiating. Entombment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Myers.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff’s family has suggested donations to either Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, 863-452-0006, P.O. Box 6884, Avon Park, FL 33826 or Gethsemane Ranch Church, 3342 S.W. Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974. Contacts: Ministry Office, 772-597-0380 or Youth Pastor Stephen Bruner, 772-260-6789.
Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston.
