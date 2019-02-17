James Mitchell Bible, 71, of Sebring, Florida passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1947 in Fort Pierce, Florida to James Homer and Helen (Montgomery) Bible. Jim grew up in Clewiston, Florida, moved to Sebring in 1964 and graduated from Sebring High School in 1965.
He then attended and graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1968 and returned home to Sebring to start a teaching career that lasted until his retirement in 2007. Jim loved fishing, hunting, making bamboo fly rods, tinkering in his shop and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita Bible of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Amy Braswell (Heath) of Peachtree City, Georgia; son, Andrew Bible (Susan) of Sebring, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Jay, Emily, Josh, Ashley, Hayden, Tyler and Ashton.
Family will receive friends at a visitation from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sebring with interment following in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 or Take Stock in Children, 13 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
