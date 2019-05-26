James P. Shook
James Paul Shook, 92, of Sebring, Florida died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Florence, Alabama.
He was a mechanic by trade and moved to this area 35 years ago coming from Miami, Florida. Paul served his country with great pride in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine; two daughters, Paula Bennett and Cindy Warner; stepdaughter, Bernice Gehrls; three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two stepsons, Michael and Matt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.
