James W. Allen

James Walter Allen died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Oct. 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 84.

Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Greg (Mel) of Sun City Center, Florida, Gary (Sharon) of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Mark of Lake Clarke Shores, Florida and Anita (Tim) Manley of Grand Junction, Michigan; siblings, John (Pollie) and Carol (Chuck) Bragg; grandchildren, Chris (Sara), Matt (Lindsi), Julie, Andy (Tiffany), Jennifer, Jessica, Chad and Carlie; great-grandchildren, Braiden, Ashlyn, Emma, Gabriel, Mia, Matthew, Jenessa and Bristol.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Lou Houston, George (Bob) Allen, Ila Mason and Donna Kraner.

Jim was born on April 26, 1935 in Hebron, Ohio to George and Mary Allen. He graduated from Hebron High School in 1953. On Oct. 9, 1954 he married Florence (Peggy) Welker to whom he remained married for 65 years. Their four children kept them busy and often brought home friends as everyone was always welcome. He worked for Monumental Life Insurance Company for many years and was transferred from Ohio to Maryland to Kansas and back to Ohio.

In 1978, he moved the family to Florida and started working for Gulf Life Insurance Company. His children remember him as a warm, loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and supported every decision they made.

Jim loved to watch NASCAR, tinker on cars and spend time with his ever-growing family. He was an active and dedicated member of Community Church of God.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Community Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida, with a reception to follow at the church. Reverend Joe DeHart will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Church of God at 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852, or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at trustbridgefoundation.org.

The family would like to thank caregivers at Trustbridge Hospice for their extraordinary care of our dad.

