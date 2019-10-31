James W. Allen
James Walter Allen died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Oct. 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 84.
Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Greg (Mel) of Sun City Center, Florida, Gary (Sharon) of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Mark of Lake Clarke Shores, Florida and Anita (Tim) Manley of Grand Junction, Michigan; siblings, John (Pollie) and Carol (Chuck) Bragg; grandchildren, Chris (Sara), Matt (Lindsi), Julie, Andy (Tiffany), Jennifer, Jessica, Chad and Carlie; great-grandchildren, Braiden, Ashlyn, Emma, Gabriel, Mia, Matthew, Jenessa and Bristol.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Lou Houston, George (Bob) Allen, Ila Mason and Donna Kraner.
Jim was born on April 26, 1935 in Hebron, Ohio to George and Mary Allen. He graduated from Hebron High School in 1953. On Oct. 9, 1954 he married Florence (Peggy) Welker to whom he remained married for 65 years. Their four children kept them busy and often brought home friends as everyone was always welcome. He worked for Monumental Life Insurance Company for many years and was transferred from Ohio to Maryland to Kansas and back to Ohio.
In 1978, he moved the family to Florida and started working for Gulf Life Insurance Company. His children remember him as a warm, loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and supported every decision they made.
Jim loved to watch NASCAR, tinker on cars and spend time with his ever-growing family. He was an active and dedicated member of Community Church of God.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Community Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida, with a reception to follow at the church. Reverend Joe DeHart will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Church of God at 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852, or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at trustbridgefoundation.org.
The family would like to thank caregivers at Trustbridge Hospice for their extraordinary care of our dad.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.