Jane M. Shelley
Jane Magdalene Shelley, 91, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. She was born on Jan. 15, 1928 to Edward and Marie Jenck. Jane and her brothers (James and John) were the first set of surviving triplets born in Fremont, Ohio.
Jane and her husband of 51 1/2 years, Melvin E. Shelley, raised three sons while living in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois (all designated according to Mel’s employer, Sears, Roebuck & Co.).
Although primarily a homemaker, once her sons had grown, Jane worked full time as a processing technician at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. It was after retirement that Jane and Mel made Sebring their new home.
Jane was a faithful Catholic and servant of God her entire life. She always made prayer a daily priority.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, Edward and Marie Jenck; brothers, John and Paul Jenck; and daughter-in-law, Nanci Shelley.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Connie) of West Plains, Missouri, Edward (Coty) of Oceanside, California and Alan of Riverside, California; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, James and Philip Jenck, as well as her very special friend and companion for the last 14 years, Jerry Stowell.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 820 Hickory St., Sebring. An additional service will be held in Fremont, Ohio (date yet to be determined), followed with the burial of her ashes alongside that of her husband.
