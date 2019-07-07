Janet L. Willis
Janet L. Willis, 80, of Avon Park, passed away on Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at The Palms.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she lived most of her life here. She worked for the State of Florida as a property manager. Janet was a member of First Baptist Church, Avon Park where she had been very active. She was a secretary in the youth department for many years, sang in the choir and part of the WMU. Janet had been a member of the Woman’s Club and AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, Municipal Employees). She enjoyed sewing and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Joe Willis, and brothers, Tom, Harry and Rodger Stimson. She is survived by her daughter, Denice Willis of Pompano Beach, Florida; son, Joe (Jennifer) Willis of Sebring, Florida; and grandson, Pierce (Tarrah) Stephens.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Avon Park, with Pastor Jon Beck officiating, followed by interment in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.
