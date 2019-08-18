Janet R. Pye

Janet Rae Pye, born Aug. 12, 1937 of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Janet passed away doing what she loved most.

Being with family and friends always put a smile on her face that illuminated everyone she came in contact with.

Janet was widowed in 2005 when her husband, George S. Pye, left us. She lived out her remaining years in Lake Placid with her eldest daughter, Rae L. Garduno.

Janet was survived by her children, Rae L. Garduno, Darren D. Watson and Janell F. Kos. Her children all showered her with love and reminders of how much she meant to all of them.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew L. Garduno, Darren Watson Jr., Danielle Coddington, Brittany Naugle and Zach Kos; her eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Madisyn, Jillian, Jayden, Macenzie, Lexi, Hunter and Adaline.

Her love and touch will be missed. The love we all have for her will go on forever.

Load entries