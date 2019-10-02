Janice R. Pool
Janice Robin Pool, 60, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida.
She was born Dec. 19, 1958 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Alvin and Mildred Barber. She had been a resident of Avon Park for 34 years, coming from Lake Wales, Florida where she graduated high school in 1977. In 1997 she graduated from the South Florida State College Licensed Practical Nursing program and went on to serve both Highlands and Polk counties as an LPN.
Janice enjoyed spending time with her grand-kids, loved British detective shows, science fiction and loved to read. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Pool; son, Gregg Pool; daughter, Alyssa Branca (Frank); siblings, Bill Barber, Joyce Arnotti, Carolyn, Norman Barber, Larry Barber and Deedee Doss; grandchildren, Piper Branca and Ashyr Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Pool, and sister, Annette Goggins.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
