Jayne K. Weldy, 80, of Sebring, Florida passed away Jan. 10, 2019. She was born in Goshen, Indiana, moving to Sebring in 1970 from Denver, Indiana. A member of First Christian Church, Jayne drove a school bus in Sebring for many years and delivered newspapers for the Tampa Tribune. She had been a licensed practical nurse since 1983 and retired in 2009 from the Palms of Sebring.
Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis. She is survived by her loving family: children, Kathy and Bud Whitlock, Curtis and Beth Weldy, and Kari and Joel Walton; sister, Jeanne Northrop; grandchildren, Joshua and Ashley Weldy, Sarah and Jeremy Brooker, Cale and Krystal Whitlock, Nancy and Jim Stout, Tracy Boyd, Joel Walton, and Madison Walton; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at First Christian Church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. The family suggests memorials to First Christian Church or Change of Pace. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.