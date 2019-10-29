Jean Ann Reynolds
Jean Ann Reynolds, 86, of Russellville, Alabama, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
A celebration of her life was held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. She was laid to rest with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald Reynolds; parents, U. Perron and Myrtle Gray; son, Larry Oliver; sister, Martha Blakeslee; and brother, George Gray.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Judy Jones (Rodney), Darrell Oliver (Kathy), Jeff Oliver (Michelle), and Don Oliver (Catherine); daughter-in-law, Terri Oliver; Don’s children, Donald Reynolds (Sandy), Kris Fitch (Mitchell), Gary Reynolds (Carla), Kimberly Reynolds (James) and Renee Burwell; 20 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold Wayne Gray and James Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice, who had the most caring and compassionate staff. You all made this experience a little more bearable.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at sprymemorialchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.