Jeanette Gordon
Jeanette Gordon, 89, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at her home.
Born and raised in Avon Park, she lived briefly in Whitehall, New York. Jeanette was a 1948 graduate of Avon Park High School. She was a homemaker, spending her time loving and caring for her family. Jeanette also enjoyed music, reading and sewing.
She helped as an Avon Park band parent and grandparent while raising her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Avon Park.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother, William Jones; daughter, Janice Lamberth; and granddaughter, Shannon Scott.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Earl Gordon; son, Buddy Gordon; three daughters, Ramona Gordon, Glenda Newgent and Paula Scott; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and nieces, Lori Foskey, Helen Gorman and Maureen Gorman.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, July 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Avon Park with Pastor Jon Beck and Thomas Newgent officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.