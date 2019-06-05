Jeanette R. Nadeau
Jeanette R. Nadeau, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away May 30, 2019. She was born in Monroe, Michigan on April 6, 1925 to William and Avis Holzinger. After graduating from Monroe High School, she worked briefly as an assistant to a podiatrist until beginning her family. She married Thomas E. Nadeau on July 17, 1947. Upon their retirement they moved to Sebring in 1978. As an avid golfer, she was a member of the Sebring Golf Association until 2017. Jeanette also enjoyed traveling to Europe and South America, reading and square dancing.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Thomas, and wife Cindy of Plymouth, Michigan; daughter, Sue, formerly of Sebring, now Orlando; and her brother, Donald Holzinger of Monroe, Michigan.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Gonzalez. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family suggests donations to St. Catherine Catholic School or Sebring Angels Animal Rescue. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.