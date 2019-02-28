Jeanne Alma Spangler MacPhail, 93, of Spartanburg, South Carolina died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn-Spartanburg.
She was the widow of John A. MacPhail, to whom she was married on Dec. 28, 1946. The daughter of the late Russell Mehring Spangler and Alma Kate Slonaker Spangler, she was born on Feb. 8, 1926 and spent most of her life at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, moving to Spartanburg, South Carolina on Nov. 1, 1995.
A graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 1942 and Thompson Business College of York, Pennsylvania, she was a secretary until the birth of her children. She was a life member of Gettysburg Chapter No. 392, Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution since 1960.
A musician all her life, she was a member of the Spartanburg Philharmonic Music Club. At Pacifica Skylyn, she performed many programs and chapel services as long as she was able.
She was an ordained elder of the Presbyterian church and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg where she sang in the Chancel Choir for a number of years.
Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie J. Shuman (Thom) of Columbus, Ohio, Deborah L. MacPhail of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Heather A. MacPhail of Fairfield, Ohio; and one son, Paul C. MacPhail (Valerie) of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ted Shuman of Columbus, Ohio, Elisabeth Keyser (Jon) of Decatur, Georgia, Kaela MacPhail Hammond (Tim) of Charleston, South Carolina and Matthew MacPhail of Charleston, South Carolina; three great-grandsons, James, Thomas and Andrew Keyser of Decatur, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Clyde Russell Spangler and Harry Arthur Spangler; and two sisters, Pauline Truce Spangler Anderson and Florence Ellen Spangler Rehmeyer.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304. An online guest register is available at floydmortuary.com. Floyd’s North Church Street Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.