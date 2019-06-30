Jeri L. Brand
Jeri L. Brand, 68, of Stanchfield, Minnesota and Lake Placid, Florida passed away in the arms of her family Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Florida after a 30-year battle with cancer and diabetes.
Daughter of Jerry and Virginia Hammond of St. Anthony, she retired from Honeywell in Minneapolis to become secretary of the elementary school her children attended. Disabled from radiation treatments for a failed cancer surgery in 1999, she continued to lead an active and truly inspirational life.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, a retired columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune; sons, Paul IV (Katherine) and grandson, Jace of East Bethel, and Ryan (Samantha) of Sebring, Florida; and brothers, Michael (Carole), Jeff (Bonnie) and Craig (Renae).
A celebration of Jeri’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Nessel Township Hall, 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield, MN 55080, rain or shine. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.