Jerry A. McFetridge
Jerry Alan McFetridge, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Jerry was the son of Eva Joan (Mack) and Carol Fred McFetridge. Jerry was born on July 22, 1946 in Prince George, Virginia. Jerry served his country with honors in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his service to his country, Jerry went to work with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired as a postal inspector in Vermont.
He has been a resident of Highlands County for the past 20 years. Jerry was a proud member of the American Legion where he volunteered many hours, was an Adjutant for several years, a past member of the Legion Riders and the VFW. Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved to be with his family and friends, especially his Legion family.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; son, Shawn Alan McFetridge; and sister, Carol Ann. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty McFetridge.
A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the American Legion Placid Post 25 in Lake Placid with John Doty officiating. Military honors will be provided by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Jerry’s memory to the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard, 1041 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.