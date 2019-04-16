Jerry B. Childress
Jerry Blakemore Childress, 84, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on April 13, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
Jerry was born to Zackiark Blakemore Childress and Pauline (Rachell) Childress on March 3, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois and served in the United States Army retiring as a first sergeant.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Patricia C. Roney of Avon Park, Florida and Sue Childress of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Tiffany B. Setzer (Shawn), Jared Collins (Crystal), Nathan Roney (Natasha), Morgan Goins (Brett), Tyler Cyphers (Hillary), and Jacob Schauer, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
