Jerry K. Newton, 84, of Sebring, Florida and Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, passed away Feb. 7, 2019 of natural causes. Jerry was the son of Glenn and Ada Newton, growing up in Kent, Ohio. After graduating from high school, he began a long career working in the railroad industry.
Jerry married Wanda Jane Myers with whom he was blessed to celebrate over 60 years of marriage. They raised their family in Conneaut Lake before retiring to Florida.
Jerry spent his career working for Erie Lackawanna and Conrail Railroads. He started as a laborer and worked his way up to the position of engineer. He loved working on the railroad and formed many long-lasting friendships with coworkers and their families.
Jerry was an avid and accomplished golfer, enjoying the outdoors and a cold beer. His big personality, infectious smile and hearty laugh will be missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Derk Newton and a granddaughter, Chrissy Newton. He is survived by his wife and four children, Brad (Pam) Newton, Lisa (Dave) Klinginsmith, Jane Ann (William) Cunningham and Michele Bailey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tracy Newton, Eric Newton, AnDrea Donghia, Jesse Broadus, Sam Levine, Hannah Levine, Leanna Bailey, and Janie Bailey; and great-gandchildren, Crosby Donghia, Jackson Dwyer, and Julianna Broadus.
At Jerry's request there will be no calling hours. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift can consider Compassionate Care Hospice of Sebring or the charity of one's choice. Jerry's family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Balmoral, Comfort Keepers, and Hospice for the loving care provided to him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.