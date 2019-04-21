Jerry L. Foster
Jerry L. Foster, 81, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 5, 1937 in Danville, Illinois to Donald L. Foster and Edith Foster.
He retired in January 1993 after more than 37 years with United Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Indianapolis where he was vice president for the Life Company. Upon retirement, he relocated from Indianapolis, Indiana to Sebring, Florida.
He was an avid golfer having seven holes-in-one and was very proud of his golfing accomplishments. He also loved traveling, having visited all 50 states and more than 50 countries.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Foster; his sister, Judy K. Ward; son, Brad A. Foster; daughter, Debra J. Heidenreich and brother-in-law, Frank Moss. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44-and-a-half years, Peggy Foster; his son, K. Scott Foster (Julie); son-in-law, Dan Heidenreich; five loving grandchildren, Kyle Foster, Kelsey Chase (Andrew), Kevin Foster (Deanna), Lindsay Hammel (Gabe) and Eric Heidenreich.
There are four beautiful great-grandchildren, Lexi Hammel, Seth Hammel, Jace Foster and Kennedy Foster. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Moss of Bradenton, Florida and brother-in-law, Keith Ward of Brownsburg, Indiana.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his home on April 27, 2019. It will be a casual event from 3-6 p.m. All family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.