Jerry R. Syfert
Jerry R. Syfert passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1931 to Elmer L. and Esther Shinnemann Syfert in Lincoln Park, Michigan.
Jerry had been a Sebring resident since 2006 coming from Naples, Florida. He attended Our Lady of Grace Church. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked for Burrough’s-Unisys and National Security Agency (NSA).
Jerry enjoyed woodworking and was an author of two woodworking books. He also liked boating, fishing and making friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Anita; children, Natalie Sweitzer of Maryland, Nanette Cepko (Mike) of Maryland, Nancy Wolnitzek (Larry) of North Carolina, Gregory Syfert (Debby) of Maryland, Nadine Pfaffman (Tom) of Maryland, Nola Kundu (Michael) of Washington and Noreen Harrell of Maryland; sister, Ellen Lentz of Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Carl and Stanley Syfert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33872 or St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee 38101 or a charity of your choice.
A service will be held in Maryland at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
