Jerryann Leaser, 86, of Sebring, Florida died Jan. 9, 2019. She was born in Ohio, was a long-time resident of Sebring, a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was a kindergarten aide at Faith Lutheran School. She was a cashier at Walgreens.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dwain and Barbara Leaser; two grandchildren, Ryan (Jodi) Leaser and Anne (Ben) Porter; great-grandson, Ethan Leaser and sister, Arlene.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Sebring. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
The family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church, Sebring. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
