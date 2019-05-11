Jess F. Sigmund
Jess Sigmund, 72, former resident of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania passed away in Sebring, Florida surrounded by his wife and two sons on May 8, 2019. Jess was born May 28, 1946, to the late Richard and Thelma Sigmund.
He grew up in Lock Haven and excelled in multiple sports at Lock Haven High where he proudly wore the number 20 jersey on the football team. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University in 1968 and immediately began his teaching career with KCSD. He retired in 1997. During his tenure he became the head coach for B.E.N. Football and Lock Haven High Baseball.
Jess is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne (Welch); two sons, Michael (Kathleen) of Washington and Tim residing in Lock Haven. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother and sister-in-law, Pat Sigmund, also of Sebring.
Jess was a lifelong and avid fan of both the Phillies and the Eagles. Both teams have lost a very loyal fan.
A service for a celebration of Jess’s life will soon be determined and will take place at the chapel in Rest Haven Cemetery, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. In addition to family members, friends are welcome to attend. The family is requesting donations to be made to the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
