It is with great sadness that the family of Joan "Annie" L. Dearth announces her passing on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at the age of 83.
Annie was born on June 29, 1935 in Morris, Illinois, to the late Alfred W. and Virginia (nee Clinesmith) Dearth. She lived most of her life in Coal City, Illinois, graduating from Coal City High School in 1953. In 1981, she moved with her parents to live in Manhattan. In her travels, she found Florida and fell in love with it. So, in 1991 she and her mother became snowbirds in Winter Haven, Florida, with them moving permanently to Sebring, Florida in 2000, returning to Coal City in 2015. She leaves behind many friends in Florida and Illinois.
Cremation rights have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be held at the Ferrari Funeral Home, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, Illinois at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 with Pastor Bradley Shumaker officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Interment at Manhattan Center Cemetery in Manhattan, Illinois will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Annie’s name to Coal City United Methodist Youth Group or any charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at ferrarifuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.