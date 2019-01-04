Joanne Hill
Joanne Hill, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. She was born in Rouyn Naranda, Quebec to the late Roderick and Claire (Deslongchamps) Brady.
Joanne is survived by her son, Steven Hill (Kristen) of Riverview, Florida; two sisters, Barbara Brady and Liz Gelinas, and they both remain in Canada. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Kayla, Collin and Emnalyn Hill.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, William Hill, who passed away last year. They are now resting together eternally.
Joanne was a kind, loving and generous woman. She was blessed to have many friends in Lake Placid who helped her tremendously. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at the St. Francis of Assisi, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
