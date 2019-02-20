It is with great sadness that the family of Joe David Tillman announces his passing after a long illness, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the age of 80.
Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Genie, and his children, Jane (Raymond), Bo (Robin), Cheryl (Marty), Vance and Crayton (Racheal). He will also be fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren, Garrett, Meghan, Jo Dee, Josh, Marty Jr., Travis, J.D., Katherine, Kalie, Gage, Taylor, Koby, Mia, Kalie, Gavin; his nine great-grandchildren and his sister, Lucille Wells.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Leon, and mother, Delsie; sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Mary Ann Danford; brothers, Tommy and John Tillman, and grandson Josh Hickey.
The family will receive friends for viewing from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church with Celebration of Life service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family friend Nathan Wall will conduct the celebration service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be forwarded to LifeLink Organ Donation or any children's hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
