John A. Butler
John Alfred Butler, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born in Newark, New Jersey to the late John Joseph and Anna Mae (Katcher) Butkosky on Nov. 14, 1928. John had been a resident since 2015, coming from Jellico, Tennessee and was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He practiced dentistry for 36 years, the last 21 years as a dental educator at Lousiana State University Dental School in New Orleans. Many of his life enjoyments included reading, wood-working, sports, traveling, visiting Big Bend National Park, his church and his family.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Harriet Butler; children, Diane Cooper (Donald), Russ Butler (Denise), Roger Butler, and David Butler (Luminita); and four grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
