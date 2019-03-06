John Edwin Phillips Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 25, 1960 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania to John E. and Lois (Broe) Phillips. John had been a resident since 1970, coming from Levittown, Pennsylvania. He loved hunting, fishing, mud buggies, the outdoors and mostly his family.
He is survived by his mother, Lois Phillips of Sebring, Florida; son, Phillip Phillips; sisters, Sherri Cooper of Sebring, Florida, Pam Soler of Sebring, Florida and Vikki Holt of North Carolina; his loving soul mate, Lisa McIntyre of Sebring, Florida, and friends who loved him as family. He was preceded in death by his father.
May your spirit fly free and be at peace.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
